Youth Police Leadership Academy Help Students To Understand Law Enforcement Duties

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Fayette County Sheriff’s Department will be partaking in a youth leadership academy this summer.

“Ninth graders all the way up to seniors can participate in the program. The program is a week long and interacting with law enforcement,” said Sheriff Mike Fridley with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

The academy helps youth to understand the importance of tasks that law enforcement partake in every day to help make a difference in the community.

The youth leadership academy will help educate the youth in West Virginia about the structure and activities of their local police department.

” The students will partaking in physical training, crime scenes, the proper way to do a traffic stop and K-9 training,” said Sheriff Fridley.

The academy will take place from Sunday, July 15th to Friday, July 20th. The last day to register is May 15th! If you are interested in registering you can visit http://www.wvsheriff.org/?page_id=178.

The camp offers a challenging, educational, and fun summer camp experience!!

