Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Youth Police Leadership Academy Help Students To Understand Law Enforcement Duties
By Daniella HankeyApr 16, 2018, 19:20 pm
15
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Fayette County Sheriff’s Department will be partaking in a youth leadership academy this summer.
“Ninth graders all the way up to seniors can participate in the program. The program is a week long and interacting with law enforcement,” said Sheriff Mike Fridley with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The academy helps youth to understand the importance of tasks that law enforcement partake in every day to help make a difference in the community.
The youth leadership academy will help educate the youth in West Virginia about the structure and activities of their local police department.
” The students will partaking in physical training, crime scenes, the proper way to do a traffic stop and K-9 training,” said Sheriff Fridley.
The academy will take place from Sunday, July 15th to Friday, July 20th. The last day to register is May 15th! If you are interested in registering you can visit http://www.wvsheriff.org/?page_id=178.
The camp offers a challenging, educational, and fun summer camp experience!!
Comments
Like this:
Like Loading...
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-