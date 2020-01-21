Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia hosted its annual empty bowl project

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – WVU Tech students and members of the community came together to paint pottery bowls that will be auction off later in the year.

This is the 7th year of fundraiser that addresses food sustainability in Raleigh County. The organization has raised approximately $100,000 that has been divided through 10 food programs and pantries in 6 years.

“The whole meaning behind this is you’re supposed to take the bowl home and put it’s in a place of promises and every day that you look at it you realized that most of the people in this world only get a bowl of rice to eat a day. So we’re very lucky in this country that we all eat more than that,” said Director of Parks and Rec Leslie Baker.

The pottery bowls will be auctioned on March 28th, 11 am to 1 pm put on by Quota Club International Beckley.