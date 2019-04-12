Youth Arts in the Parks Exhibit Gets People in the Mood for Spring and Wildflower Weekend

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) — A new exhibit is open at Tamarack in Beckley, West Virginia featuring the art of local students, participants of the Youth Arts in the Parks 2019 Appalachian Spring Wildflower Art contest. These youth are using art to help others learn about regional ecology and celebrate the arrival of spring in this annual contest open to all students in grades K – 12 from Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers Counties.

The talents of local students yielded amazing and creative works of art through watercolor paint, glass, oil pastels, pencils, paper, and more. This year’s contest had 253 participants. The top 66 juried pieces are now showcased at Tamarack through May 6 in the lobby of the Hulett C. Smith Theater. The top five Best in Show pieces will be displayed alongside adult art and are for public sale in the Surf and Turf spring gallery show April 13- June 9 in the David L. Dickirson Fine Art Gallery. This year’s Best in Show youth artists are: Colt Lether, 1st grade, Divide Elementary, Fayette Co. (Best K-2 grade); Olivia Tweeddale, 4th grade, private entry, Raleigh Co. (Best 3-5 grade); Maren Boblits, 8thgrade, home school, Nicholas Co. (Best 6 – 8 grade); Cameron Thomas, 11th grade, Nicholas County High, Nicholas Co. (Best 9-12); and Lily Burr, 12th grade, Midland Trail High, Fayette Co. (Best in Show overall). Tamarack is open daily from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm. See this exhibit online at www.nps.gov/neri/youth-arts-in-the-parks.htm.

This youth art display is part of 2019 New River Gorge Wildflower Weekend (April 26 – April 28). Join in on this celebration of spring on free guided hikes and programs at New River Gorge National River, Tamarack, and the West Virginia State Parks of Babcock, Carnifex Ferry Battlefield, Hawks Nest, Pipestem Resort, and Twin Falls Resort. The complete event program schedule is available at www.nps.gov/neri or by liking NewRiverGorgeNPS on Facebook.