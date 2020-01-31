Youth Arts in the Parks 2020 art contest entry deadline near

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) — Nature can be a great inspiration! Local students can celebrate their creativity and interest in nature through the Youth Arts in the Parks 2020 Appalachian Spring Wildflower Art Contest. Now is the time for students to get their entries in, for the online contest entry window is only open through February 9, 2020. Visit http://www.nps.gov/neri/youth-arts-in-the-parks.htm to see the updated 2020 contest rules, list of accepted wildflower species, online entry procedures, special team challenge news, and see many wildflower reference photos. Link to the online contest entry platform through the contest rules page athttps://www.nps.gov/neri/appalachian-spring-wildflower-art-contest-overview-and-rules.htm.

This program allows students to serve as community leaders and raise awareness of Appalachia’s natural diversity. The contest is open to all K – 12 grade students of Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers Counties. Youth can enter art through their school, community organization, or independently. Top entries will be showcased at a spring 2020 art exhibit at Tamarack in Beckley and online. Contest winners will receive art supply awards at a special ceremony. This contest is part of New River Gorge Wildflower Weekend, April 24 – 26, 2020. This annual spring event celebrates this region’s amazing ecology and is hosted by staff and volunteers of New River Gorge National River, Tamarack, and several southern West Virginia State Parks.