Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News You Could Be Entitled to Money From A Lawsuit Settlement
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

You Could Be Entitled to Money From A Lawsuit Settlement

Rachel AyersBy Apr 04, 2018, 14:46 pm

21
0

CHARLESTON– 323 West Virginia consumers are entitled to $1.5 million in a debt collection settlement with a Virginia bank.

The settlement resolves allegations that First Sentinel Bank of Richlands, Virginia, engaged in unfair, deceptive or abusive practices in violation of state and federal law.

First Sentinel representatives allegedly visited customers at their homes or businesses to collect debts and had third-party vendors without a state license repossess vehicles.

Under the settlement, the bank must close accounts with a zero balance for consumers whose vehicles were illegally repossessed. The bank also must pay the state $27,400, along with $2,500 to a Mercer County resident who brought the initial complaint.

Comments

comments

Previous PostCharleston Police Investigating After Dead Dog Found Hanging in Tree on West Side
Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: