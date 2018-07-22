You Can Still Register For The Grow With Google Tour!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- Registration is still open for the Grow With Google tour that will be taking place tomorrow, July 22nd.

Grow with Google will host a free, one-day event at the Clay Center on July 23rd to help job seekers and small business owners improve their digital skills.

The Grow with Google event will feature two different workshops. Participants will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on sessions, led by Google staff, on topics such as online tools for small businesses, email basics, and search engine optimization.

To learn more about the free event and to register, visit g.co/GrowCharleston.