You can help the New River Humane Society through Kroger and Amazon

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- By shopping at Kroger and Amazon, you can help the animals that come to The New River Humane Society.

It’s very easy, all you have to do is, Just follow the to link your Kroger Card and your AmazonSmile account to NRHS.

If you’re already enrolled in Kroger’s Community Rewards, make sure you re-enroll each year to continue supporting the Humane Society.

The links to sign up are as followed: https://www.kroger.com/signin?redirectUrl=/account/communityrewards

https://smile.amazon.com/ap/signin?