YMCA Wants To Help You Stick To Your New Year Resolutions

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The YMCA wanted to kick off the new year by helping people with their new year resolutions to exercise more.

A group run was coordinated to start the New Year Day of right. The group run took place at the YMCA soccer complex in Beckley. Not everyone there made a run for it; some took the time to walk. But, everyone crossed the finish line.

“It’s just to give everybody a little kick start to their new year’s resolutions, get out on the first day of the year. Get out get going, if you start out on the first day of the year, you have that mindset I did it the first day, I can keep going,” said Melissa Burleson, Coordinator

The YMCA would like to help everyone succeed with their resolutions to get into better shape and have a healthier lifestyle.