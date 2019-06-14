YMCA to Host 5k and 10k Race

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WOAY) – The YMCA of Southern West Virginia will host a festival-style race this weekend.

The gym teamed up with Weathered Ground Brewery to put on the event. There will be vendors, live music and kids’ activities.

Proceeds from the Trail Run will go towards funding the YMCA’s regular operations.

“[We are] raising money for our health and wellness department and all the activities we have going on,” said Megan Clackler, the health and wellness director for the YMCA. “[This will fund] some of our programs here at the Y, like our youth programs and our heath and wellness department. It goes towards new equipment and things like that.”

The run is this Saturday, June 15th at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex. Registration and check-in will begin at 9:30 AM and the run will begin at 10:30 AM.