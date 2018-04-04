Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
YMCA To Celebrate 39th Annual International Food Festival

Terell BaileyBy Apr 04, 2018, 17:28 pm

BECKLEY., WV (WOAY) –  Are you a fan of international foods? If so the Beckley YMCA is hosting an event for you.

Tickets are now on sale for the 2018 YMCA International Dinner this marks the 39th year the “Y” has been holding the dinner.

This year dishes will be included from Italy, Japan, India and several other countries.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

The International Dinner will take place on April 22 from 1 p.m. -3 p.m. at the Beckley Raleigh Convention Center

Health and Wellness Director Megan Clackler adds, “everybody needs to come and take part and enjoy some food have some good conversation maybe experience somethings you have it before in the past.”

The money raised will go towards the “Y’S” health and wellness programs.

For more information you can reach the “Y” at 304-252-0715.

