YMCA invites everyone to participate in Super Saturday

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – YMCA of Southern West Virginia invites everyone to visit the facility for free for the day. Everyone is welcome to participate in exercise classes, shoot hoops and jump into the pool.

“We usually do get an influx in January and hopefully, some people can come to try what we have to offer and they’ll stick with it,” said Health and Wellness Director Megan Clackler.

It safe to say that everyone New Year’s Resolution includes the gym. Leaving the gyms overcrowded. YMCA Megan Clackler says new faces aren’t necessarily a bad thing.

“I mean new year new you people get motivated this time of the year so I think its wonderful to set a resolution and try to stick with it. It one thing that the classes do help. They help keep you accountable It’s almost like a little family people come and work out together,” said Clackler.

This Saturday the YMCA is hosting its annual Super Saturday event free to the community.

“So what it is, it from 8 am to noon and it’s open to the community so anyone can come and try out our group excise classes which is a big selling point for us here at the YMCA,” said Clacker.

Super Saturday will have 30 minutes classes from cycling to Zumba and boot camp.

“We encourage everybody to come because there’s a class for all ability levels, skill levels; everything,” said Clackler.

During this time of the year, a lot of gyms are offering deals to get people in the doors like no contracts or the first month free.

“We’re also running a special too so if people come and try it out and they want to join the YMCA right now we’re doing a special where you can get your first month completely free,” said Clackler.