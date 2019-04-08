YMCA In Beckley Announces Land Deal Struck for New Facility

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The YMCA of Southern West Virginia announced today that a Memorandum of Understanding has been reached between Pinecrest Development Corporation and Beaver Coal Company to deed almost 24 acres of land to the Y to help in the construction of the new Cline Family YMCA.

The 120,000 square foot facility, announced in July of 2018, will be built on the ridge overlooking the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex in Beckley, West Virginia. The additional acreage was necessary due to the project’s footprint extending over property boundaries at the site. As long as the funding is in place for the construction, furnishing, and landscaping of the new Y, the deeding of the property will take place.

“As I mentioned previously,” said Jay Rist, CEO of the YMCA, “Pinecrest and Beaver Coal have been tremendous collaborative partners over the years – helping not just the Y, but our community bring in world-class facilities and infrastructure through deals like this one.”

“There have been a lot of people working behind the scenes over the last eight months to get things in place to move the project forward,” Rist continued, adding, “This is another step in the process – now we just need to bring the funding together and make sure we have it in place, so we can get construction started.”

The Y is currently in the midst of a $4 Million capital campaign and Rist encourages not just our local community but also Southern West Virginia as a whole to jump on board to support the fundraising efforts.

“Everyone in our area has a tremendous opportunity to leave a lasting legacy for our future generations through your tax-deductible gift to the campaign for the new Y,” he said. “This facility will be a true game-changer for our area and will be a signature facility we can all be proud of once it’s finished.”

ABOUT THE PROJECT

The Cline Family YMCA will be a state-of-the-art 120,000 square foot building located at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex in Beckley, West Virginia. The new Y will include an aquatics center complete with a competition pool, a program pool, a zero-depth entry play space with a lazy river, two waterslides, and a diving well with a meter ledge and climbing wall; two group exercise studios; a spinning room; an open-air wellness center floor for cardio, strength, functional and weight training; an indoor track; a gymnasium with two full-size basketball courts; a turfed indoor soccer arena; a two-story play place; an indoor rock climbing wall and two outdoor sand volleyball courts. The cost for the facility is $30 million. Thus far, the Y has received $13 million in private donations and $13 million in government funding, leaving just $4 million to raise during the capital campaign.