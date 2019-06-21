Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
YMCA Hosts 19th Annual Basketball Camp

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The YMCA of Southern West Virginia is hosting basketball camps this month for the 19th straight year, led by Woodrow Wilson boys basketball head coach Ron Kidd.

Over 50 campers are taking part in this week’s session, the highest turnout in camp history. This week is focusing on the fundamentals of basketball, while there will be a session next week devoted to team play. It is open to those entering second through sixth grades.

The YMCA is also hosting week-long camps in July for soccer and wrestling.

