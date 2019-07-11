YMCA Holds Sixth Soccer Camp in Beckley

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – More than 140 participants are taking part this week in the sixth annual soccer camp, hosted by the YMCA of Southern West Virginia.

The camp is split into two age divisions, with younger campers taking part in the morning session, while older children are a part of the afternoon session. The camp addresses specific parts of the game each day, and will end with a World Cup-style tournament later this week.

Sports and recreation director Jason Logan is impressed at how the camp turnout has grown over the years, with campers not just coming from Raleigh County in 2019, but also from Oak Hill, Fayetteville, Lewisburg, Princeton and other communities.