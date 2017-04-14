    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch State Yeager Airports submits $14M interim runway safety proposal
    StateTop Stories

    Yeager Airports submits $14M interim runway safety proposal

    Scott PickeyBy Apr 14, 2017, 15:35 pm

    260
    0
    Advertisement

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Yeager Airport officials have submitted emergency infrastructure proposal to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, calling for the installation of a new system to stop planes that overshoot the end of the runway.

    The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the $14 million plan for a new Engineered Materials Arresting System is intended to be an interim safety project in advance of a $175 million long-term plan to lengthen the runway from 6,802 feet to 8,000 feet and add safety overrun space.

    The EMAS is a bed of concrete blocks that breaks down if an airplane overruns the runway. The previous EMAS was destroyed in a 2015 landslide.

    The proposal will be one of five infrastructure proposals submitted to President Donald Trump by Gov. Jim Justice.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostFour People Die After Crash
    Scott Pickey

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives