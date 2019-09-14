Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Yak on ride to butcher shop escapes to Virginia mountains

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 14, 2019, 08:19 am

LOVINGSTON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a yak on its way to the butchers shop escaped to the nearby mountains avoiding animal control officers and treats trying to lure it back into a trailer.

The News & Advance reports the yak named Meteor was on its last ride Tuesday from Buckingham, Virginia, to the butcher when it got out of its trailer.

The escape was called in as livestock on the loose, and Nelson County Animal Control officer Kevin Wright says he figured he was looking for a cow.

Wright says the yak crossed a busy highway and avoided officers trying to capture it by heading for the mountains.

The yak was last spotted Wednesday at an inn, where the owners tried unsuccessfully to lure it into a trailer using treats.

Information from: The News & Advance, http://www.newsadvance.com/

