Wyoming East State Runner-Up for Second Straight Year

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming East Lady Warriors are State Runner-Ups for the second straight season after losing to Fairmont Senior in the Class-AA State Championship 51-39.

It was a great season for the Lady Warriors who finished the regular season 22-3. The Warriors defeated Bridgeport 53-21 and Wayne 54-29 to make it to the title game.

The Lady Warriors Seniors made it to the state championship game three of their four years winning a state championship over Fairmont Senior in 2016.

The Lady Warriors will say goodbye to starters Katie Daniels, Jazz Blankenship, Emily Saunders, and Brooke Russell next year as they are all seniors.

Congratulations to the Wyoming East Lady Warriors on the successful season.