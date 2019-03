Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Thursday’s Class AA quarterfinal between Wyoming East & Bridgeport!

The Lady Warriors played a game of stout defense throughout the afternoon in a 53-31 win. Brooke Russell led all scorers with 17 points, while Katie Daniels recorded 11. Wyoming East kept the Indians to under 10 points in the first, third, and fourth quarters.

Wyoming East now faces Wayne at 11:15 Friday morning in a rematch of last year’s semifinals.