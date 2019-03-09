Wyoming East Returns to Championship Saturday

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Friday’s Class AA state semifinal between Wyoming East & Wayne!

After a slow start for both offenses, the Lady Warriors established momentum in the second quarter, benefiting from a strong defense in the 54-29 win.

Katie Daniels led all scorers with 14 points, while Jazz Blankenship contributed 12 and Brooke Russell recorded eight points and 11 rebounds. Emily Saunders came close to a triple-double with nine points, eight rebounds, and seven blocks.

Wyoming East advances to the state championship game for the second straight year and the third time in four seasons. They will play Saturday afternoon at 2:30 against the winner of the semifinal between Fairmont Senior & Frankfort; the Lady Warriors beat the Polar Bears in the 2016 title game.