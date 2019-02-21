Wyoming East, Midland Trail Win on Wednesday

WOAY – Check out highlights from Wednesday’s girls sectional basketball matchups featuring Westside, Wyoming East, Valley, and Midland Trail!

The Lady Warriors are Class AA Region 3 Section 1 champions for the second straight year after a 54-42 win against county rival Westside. Jazz Blankenship and Skylar Davidson each had 13 points, while Hannah Toler recorded 10 points for the Lady Renegades. Both teams now await the outcome of Thursday’s Section 2 championship game between Bluefield and PikeView.

Midland Trail established early momentum and maintained for much of the night in a 78-44 win against Valley, in a Class A Region 3 Section 1 semifinal. Emily Dickerson led the Lady Patriots with 30 points and 10 rebounds, while Jenny Wilson contributed 17; Hannah Foster was the Lady Greyhounds’ leading scorer with 15 points. Midland Trail will face either Charleston Catholic or Pocahontas County in the Section 1 championship game.