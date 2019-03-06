Wyoming East High School Closed Today After Threats Made, Student Facing Charges

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WOAY) – A Wyoming County High School is closed today after threats were made. A student has been charged.

Wyoming County Deputies say the student is 16-years-old and is facing charges of disturbing a school function, possession of a deadly weapon, and terroristic threats.

The Board of Education released the following statement:

“To communicate with honesty and transparency the following is a statement regarding the closure of Wyoming East High School, today, March 6, 2019:

Wyoming East High School is closed today, out of an abundance of caution. After school hours, yesterday, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department alerted school administrators that a student may have hidden a stolen weapon on school grounds. A preliminary search was conducted, and no weapon was found at the school. Private residences are being searched, as well. However, to do a more thorough search of the school grounds, in daylight hours, the Sheriff’s Department suggested that school be closed today. Of course, we complied. We will be notified by the Sheriff’s Department when the search is complete, and the grounds are declared safe for return.