WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home Sports Wyoming East @ Fayetteville Baseball/Softball Doubleheader
SportsSports NewsUncategorized

Wyoming East @ Fayetteville Baseball/Softball Doubleheader

Matt DigbyBy Mar 25, 2017, 20:58 pm

541
1
Advertisement

The Wyoming East baseball and softball teams made the trip up to Fayetteville on a gorgeous Saturday afternoon.

On the baseball diamond, the Warriors took a 1-0 lead in what turned out to be a low-scoring affair with some good defensive efforts.  Then in the fifth inning, the Warriors pushed a second run across on a ground out.  Fayetteville got one back as Tristan Coots beat out a double play, which allowed a run to score from third and cut the deficit in half.  The teams would trade runs in the late innings, but Wyoming East held on for the 3-2 victory.

On the adjacent field. Wyoming East’s Holly Brehm faced Carrie Taylor of the Lady Pirates.  Control was a bit of an issue for Taylor in the earlier going, and a series of passed balls allowed Wyoming East to take a 2-0 lead after the first inning.  In the second, it was more of the same, and the Lady Warriors jumped out to an 8-0 lead.  They would use that momentum to cruise to the 12-2 win.

Comments

comments

Previous PostMeet the 2017 WOAY Girls Basketball Players of the Year, Brittney and Whitney Justice of Summers County
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives