Wyoming East Continues Win Streak

WOAY – Check out highlights from Thursday’s girls basketball games between Westside-Wyoming East and PikeView-Oak Hill!

The county rivalry between the Lady Warriors and Lady Renegades was a defensive contest for much of the first half, with Westside taking an 18-17 lead at halftime. Hannah Toler reached 1,000 career points early in the third quarter, but Wyoming East would come from behind to win 40-32.

PikeView gained momentum early in their 64-37 win at Oak Hill. Laken McKinney led all scorers with 19 points, while Shiloh Bailey and Hope Craft had 12 points each. Marcayla King scored 18 points for Oak Hill.

Additional girls basketball scores are below.

Summers County 66, Midland Trail 49

Montcalm 47, Greater Beckley 29

James Monroe 51, Greenbrier West 34