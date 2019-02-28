Wyoming East, Bluefield Headed Back to States

WOAY – For the second straight year, Wyoming East and Bluefield will represent Region 3 at the Class AA girls basketball state tournament in Charleston.

The Lady Warriors used a first-quarter run to establish momentum in their 86-48 win against PikeView, with Jazz Blankenship scoring 29 points for the Lady Warriors. Hannah Perdue led the Lady Panthers with 16 points. Wyoming East, as the two seed, will face Bridgeport at 1:00 PM Thursday, March 7. The Indians won their Region 2 co-final 44-39 at Nicholas County.

Bluefield is headed to Charleston for the third year in a row after a 54-38 win against Westside. Jaisah Smith led the Beavers with 21 points, while Autumn Spangler recorded 15 points; Makayla Morgan led the Lady Renegades with 20. Bluefield is the eight seed and will play Fairmont Senior March 7 at 5:30 PM in a rematch of the 2017 state championship game.

Boys basketball sectional scores from Wednesday, and the schedule for Thursday & Friday, are below.

Woodrow Wilson 105, Riverside 60 (AAA Region 3 Section 2)

Greenbrier East 69, Princeton 68 (AAA Region 3 Section 2)

Greenbrier West 66, Summers County 63 (A Region 3 Section 2)

Greater Beckley 58, Mount View 21 (A Region 3 Section 2)

Charleston Catholic 60, Midland Trail 42 (A Region 3 Section 1)

Webster County 85, Valley 57 (A Region 3 Section 1)

Upcoming sectional games

Wyoming East vs. Oak Hill (At Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center) – Thursday

Shady Spring @ Bluefield – Friday

Greenbrier East @ Woodrow Wilson – Friday

Greenbrier West @ Greater Beckley – Friday

Lewis County @ Nicholas County – Friday