ITMANN, WV (WOAY) – A Wyoming County worker is in the hospital after a car struck him.

Robbie Hatfield, 45, of New Richmond, who works for solid waste authority was trying to retrieve a sign along Route 10. When he crossed the road in a curve, a female driver hit the man.

Hatfield was taken to CAMC by HealthNet with severe injuries, but not life-threatening.

This is an ongoing investigation and no charges have been filed.