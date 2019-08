BRENTON, WV (WOAY) – Deputies in Wyoming County are looking for a missing woman who could be suffering from a medical condition.

Deputies say, Serena Robinson was last seen leaving her residence in the Brenton area around 5am on on August 30, driving a dark blue 2019 Kia Sportage with WV registration 64P 844.

Ms. Robinson may be suffering from a medical condition.

Anyone with information can contact the Wyoming Co. Sheriff’s Dept. at 304-732-8000 or the Wyoming Co. 911 Center at 304-732-6953.