Wyoming County Woman Embezzles Over 11,000 Dollars From Business, Spent It On Gambling

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A Wyoming County woman is arrested after she embezzled over 11,000 dollars from a business.

According to court documents, on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, an officer received a complaint from Pat’s Fashions about an employee who embezzled money. The owner told police that Shelia Blake had stolen money from the business. The owner was about to provide copies of bank statements and deposit slips showing that money was never received at the bank. The total amount missing was more than 11,000 dollars in for form of cash and checks and took place between December 2017 into early January 2018.

Blake admitted to the officer she was responsible for the missing money and spent the money on miscellaneous items and gambling.

Blake is charged with embezzlement and is in Southern Regional Jail under a 5,000 dollar bond.