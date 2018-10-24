Search
CrimeWatchFeaturedNewsWatch

Wyoming County Woman Arrested For Pulling A Gun On Her Husband

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 24, 2018, 10:27 am

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A woman is in jail for assault after she pointed a gun at her husband.

According to a criminal complaint, on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, police responded to Rockhouse Mountain for a domestic in progress. The husband told police that he and his wife Debra had been arguing and that he had been sleeping in his car.  The husband stated that Debra Hanks fired a pistol in the yard near where his car was parked.  Hanks pulled the hammer back, hearing a click, and he fled the scene.

When police questioned Mrs. Hanks, she stated, they were arguing over getting a divorce and she went into the bedroom and got the pistol and pulled the hammer back.  She stated that she did have the safety on so he was okay.

Hanks is charged with domestic assault and brandishing.  She is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 1,500 dollar bond.

Tyler Barker

