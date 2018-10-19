Wyoming County Woman Arrested After Leaving Her Dog To Die, Also Knocks Woman In The Head

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Wyoming County woman is in jail after she left her dog to die and knocking an elderly woman in the head.

According to a criminal complaint, on June 12, 2018, a Humane Officer was dispatched to a home after receiving word that the homeowner, Kayla Adkins, left her dog there for weeks. When the officer arrived he spotted the dog laying in the floor. He tried to get the dogs attention but quickly determined the dog was dead. The house was empty and all belongings had been removed.

On October 18, 2018, a woman arrived at Mullens City Hall to file a report of being attacked by her grandsons’ girlfriend. The officer noticed the victim had a knot over her left eye. The victim stated she was taking her grandsons laundry to him at his apartment. She further stated she was walking down the hallway, when the apartment door flew open, and Kayla Adkins, came out and struck her in the head, knocking her to the floor.

When the grandson asked Kayla Adkins why she did it, she did not reply.

Adkins is charged with domestic battery and animal cruelty. She is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 1,500 dollar bond.