Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office To Host Shop With A Cop

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The Wyoming Co. Sheriff’s Dept. will host the Shop with a Cop program for the Wyoming County Schools and are currently looking for donations.

Several students from each school will be nominated for this program.

This program was a huge success last year due to donated time and funding for the program.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s office shared the following statement, “The faces of the children during this program were priceless and the selflessness and gratitude that the children showed would melt your heart. Some kids wanted to buy for their parents or friends with the money they were supplied. This is what Christmas is all about. Truly shows each of us the meaning of Christmas,” said Lt. Scott E. Cook

If anyone would like to donate this year for these children, you may mail a donation to the Wyoming Co. Sheriff’s Dept. P.O. Box 529, Pineville, WV 24874. Receipts available upon request. Or you could stop by The Sheriff’s Office in Pineville.