Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office Accepting Applications For Deputy

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Sheriffs Office is now accepting applications for an entry-level deputy sheriff

Applicants can get an application from the clerk’s office at the courthouse. The deadline to have applications turned in will be no later than Friday, January 25, 2019.

The Sheriffs Civil Service testing will be held as posted:

Physical agility test will be held on January 28, 2019, at 9 am at the Wyoming East High School.

The written civil service test will be held on the following day, January 29, 2019, at 9 am at the Wyoming County Commissioners Office