Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department To Conduct DUI Checkpoint

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint.
The checkpoint will be held on Friday, August 3, 2018, on Rt. 10, in the East Pineville area of Wyoming County.
By Tyler BarkerJul 23, 2018, 13:07 pm3
