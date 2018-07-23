Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department To Conduct DUI Checkpoint

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 23, 2018, 13:07 pm

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint.

The checkpoint will be held on Friday, August 3, 2018, on Rt. 10, in the East Pineville area of Wyoming County.

