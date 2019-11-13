Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department seeking donations for Shop with a Cop

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 13, 2019, 14:41 pm

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department is gearing up for their annual Shop with a Cop program.

Donations will allow a child to shop this Christmas with a sheriff’s deputy at Walmart on December 7th, 2019.

You can drop your donation off at First Community Bank or the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department. You may also mail it to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department.

Make checks payable to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department/Shop with a Cop.

P.o. Box 529

Pineville, WV 24874

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

