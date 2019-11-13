Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department seeking donations for Shop with a Cop

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department is gearing up for their annual Shop with a Cop program.

Donations will allow a child to shop this Christmas with a sheriff’s deputy at Walmart on December 7th, 2019.

You can drop your donation off at First Community Bank or the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department. You may also mail it to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department.

Make checks payable to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department/Shop with a Cop.

P.o. Box 529

Pineville, WV 24874