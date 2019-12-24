Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Wyoming County Sheriff "Sherill" Parker passes away
Wyoming County Sheriff "Sherill" Parker passes away

Tyler Barker Dec 24, 2019, 17:56 pm

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Wyoming County Sheriff C.S. “Sherill” Parker has passed away.

Wyoming County Chief Deputy Brad Ellison confirmed with WOAY that Parker passed away this evening at 5:15 pm.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Wyoming County Sheriff, C.S. “Sherill” Parker.

Without question, Sheriff Parker served the citizens of Wyoming County with the upmost professionalism, dedication, and distinction. We humbly thank him and his family for the many years of public service to our community.

Please keep the Parker and Sheriffs Office families in thought and prayer in the coming days and weeks.”

Brad Ellison
Department Liason to the Parker family
Chief Deputy, Wyoming Co. Sheriff’s Department

Parker served in law enforcement for 45 years.

X