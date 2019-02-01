Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Wyoming County Senator Introduces Bill To Eliminate Daylight Saving Time In West Virginia
Wyoming County Senator Introduces Bill To Eliminate Daylight Saving Time In West Virginia

Tyler Barker Feb 01, 2019, 09:45 am

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – A local senator from Wyoming County wants to end Daylight Saving Time in the state of West Virginia.

Sue Cline, R, introduced Senate Bill 486, which would eliminate Daylight Saving Time in the fall when we roll our clocks back.

You can read the full bill here: SB486 INTR

Tyler Barker

