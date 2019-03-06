Wyoming County Sees Notable Business Growth In February 2019

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) — Taylor County led in new business growth percentage for February 2019 with a total of 13 new businesses, according to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.

That equates to a 2.40 percent growth for Taylor County. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported Upshur, Wyoming, Clay and Jefferson counties also had notable growth in the month of February.

“West Virginia is experiencing a steady growth in new business start-ups. That growth is a very important and significant objective for a strong economy,” Warner said.

The number of business entities in Upshur County grew from 1,153 to 1,174, with Wyoming County business entities increasing from 569 to 578. Clay County experienced an increase in business entities from 200 to 203 and Jefferson County went from 2,810 to 2,849 business entities.

Statewide, West Virginia saw a 10.69 percent growth in business registrations in the previous 12-month period. The growth in that 12-month period was led by Summers County with 15.92 percent growth.

