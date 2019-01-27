Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Wyoming County Residents Pass School Levy

Tyler Barker

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Wyoming County residents have passed an Excess Levy for Schools.

On Saturday, January 26, 2019, voters passed the levy with a vote of 1108 for and 45 against.

The Wyoming County Board of Education and the Wyoming County School System is extremely grateful for this continued support of our system. We will work tirelessly to provide a high quality education for our children.

Around 6.2 million dollars annually will be raised over the next five years for the school system.

