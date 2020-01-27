Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney releases statement on possible hate crime

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney Micheal Cochrane has released a statement regarding an incident that happened at a basketball game.

On January 17, 2020, a young man from West Side High School walked into the visitor’s locker room at county rival Wyoming East High School for a basketball game and was met with a deplorable and despicable drawing with his name attached to it. Sing this was discovered, widespread outrage and concern not only has swept through our small Wyoming County communities but state and nationwide as well.

The full statement can be read below:

