Wyoming County Miner Sues Raleigh County Coal Company After Being Shocked By Dog Collar

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Wyoming County man is suing a Mine company after allegedly getting electrocuted by a dog collar.

According to court documents, Michael Eugene Lawson and his wife Tina Mae Lawson filed a lawsuit against Pocahontas Coal dba Affinity Coal Division in Raleigh County. The documents allege that on August 15, 2018, Mr. Lawson appeared at Affinity Mine and changed his clothes to begin work for the day. Records state that Shawn Kincaid, a Defendant, pulled Lawson’s arms behind his back where he could not move. Defendant Wendell England then pullout out an electric dog shocking collar and strapped it around Lawson’s neck. Lawson attempted to get the collar off of his neck, but England would press a button on a remote causing the electric collar to vibrate around Lawson’s neck.

Lawson is suing for battery, assault, false imprisonment, loss of consortium, negligent supervision, hostile work environment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and respondeat superior.