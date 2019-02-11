Wyoming County Man Strikes A Man With Wooden Slate And Flees

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Wyoming County man is in jail after he struck another person with a wooden slate over the head.

According to deputies, Stanley Belcher of Lynco grabbed a wooden slate and struck a man over the head. The victim had a cut to his head, blood on his clothing, and the porch. The victim told deputies that Belcher cut his home confinement bracelet off and fled on foot. Belcher was later found inside a pump house on West Dale Street.

Belcher told deputies that he hit the man to get him off of him. When asked why he cut his home confinement bracelet off, he said, he got scared of going back to jail, panicked, and ran.

Belcher is charged with malicious wounding, destruction of property, domestic battery, and escape.