Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Wyoming County man facing sexual abuse charges on a minor
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Wyoming County man facing sexual abuse charges on a minor

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 02, 2019, 11:06 am

5
0

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Wyoming County man has been arrested on sexual abuse charges.

According to court documents, on July 12, 2019, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint about a young girl being touched inappropriately by James Hammonds.  An interview with Just For Kids was conducted on August 5, 2019.   The young girl told authorities that Hammonds touched her inappropriately at a location in Brenton, WV.

Hammonds is in Southern Regional Jail under a 15,000 dollar bond.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Closings and Delays

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X