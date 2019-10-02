Wyoming County man facing sexual abuse charges on a minor

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Wyoming County man has been arrested on sexual abuse charges.

According to court documents, on July 12, 2019, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint about a young girl being touched inappropriately by James Hammonds. An interview with Just For Kids was conducted on August 5, 2019. The young girl told authorities that Hammonds touched her inappropriately at a location in Brenton, WV.

Hammonds is in Southern Regional Jail under a 15,000 dollar bond.