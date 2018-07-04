Wyoming County Man Facing Domestic Battery Charges

FANROCK, WV (WOAY) – A Wyoming County man is in jail after he hit stepson and pushed his wife off the porch.

Larry Lester, 44, of Franrock, is accused of coming home intoxicated and fighting with his wife and stepson. The wife hit Shawn in the head with a baseball bat after he hit her son in the face to defend herself and her son. Lester told the Deputy that he, in fact, hit the boy and pushed his wife off the porch.

Lester has had three prior convictions of domestic battery dating back to 2011.

Lester is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 10,00 dollar bond.