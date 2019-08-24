Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Wyoming County man charged for growing marijuana plants and illegal ginseng

By Aug 24, 2019

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Wyoming County man has been charged for illegal ginseng and growing marijuana plants.

Working on an illegal ginseng tip, Natural Resources Police Officers Frye and Pauley responded to a residence in Glen Rogers. Upon arrival, Officers noticed a total of 30 marijuana plants growing around the suspects home. They also found an antlered buck skull laying in an out building.

Once the suspect was interviewed, he admitted to digging ginseng out of season, being a convicted felon in possession of firearms which he used to kill a deer, and cultivating marijuana. Multiple charges are pending.

On a separate tip received the same evening, the Officers encountered an illegal digger in the Oceana area that was in possession of freshly dug ginseng. The individual was issued several citations.

