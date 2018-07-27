Wyoming County Man Arrested For Sexually Abusing A Woman

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Wyoming County man is in jail for sexually abusing a woman.

Deputies say that back on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, they were called to a home after a man sexually abused a woman. The victim said that Virgil Shrewsbury III came to her home, walked inside, began flirting with her and started grabbing her breasts. The victim said she pushed Shrewsbury off of her and told him to stop.

Shrewsbury then went to the bathroom and asked the woman to come and help him flush the toilet because he could not find the handle to flush it. When the victim walked into the bathroom, Shrewsbury was standing completely naked and asked her if he was enough for her. The victim told Shrewsbury to put his clothes back on and she went outside and sat on the porch. Shrewsbury then followed her outside on the porch, sat beside her with his arm around her. Shrewsbury then took out his privates and began to play with himself and grab her breasts again, in which she pushed him off.

The incident went on for about two hours.

Shrewsbury is charged with sexual abuse in the first degree and is in the Southern Regional Jail under a 15,000 dollar cash only bond.