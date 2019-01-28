Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Wyoming County Man Arrested For Sexually Abusing A Teenager

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 28, 2019, 11:47 am

OCEANA, WV (WOAY) – A Wyoming County man is in jail facing sexual abuse and sexual assault charges.

According to court documents,  Travis Morgan inappropriately touched a teenager two separate times.

Morgan is currently in Southern Regional Jail.

