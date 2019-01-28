Wyoming County Man Arrested For Sexually Abusing A Teenager

OCEANA, WV (WOAY) – A Wyoming County man is in jail facing sexual abuse and sexual assault charges.
According to court documents, Travis Morgan inappropriately touched a teenager two separate times.
Morgan is currently in Southern Regional Jail.
By Tyler BarkerJan 28, 2019, 11:47 am26
OCEANA, WV (WOAY) – A Wyoming County man is in jail facing sexual abuse and sexual assault charges.
According to court documents, Travis Morgan inappropriately touched a teenager two separate times.
Morgan is currently in Southern Regional Jail.
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com
No Events on The List at This Time