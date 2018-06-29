BREAKING NEWS
Wyoming County Man Arrested For Sexually Abusing A Teenager For Nearly Two Years

Jun 29, 2018

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Wyoming County man has been arrested for charges of sexual abuse on a teenager lasting nearly two-years.

Glen Harris, 36, has been charged with sexual abuse after repeatedly molesting a female teenager for the last two years.   Harris began touching her, showed her pictures of naked women, and eventually had intercourse with her.  Mr. Harris had sexual intercourse with her approximately 20 or more times and took pictures of the victim.

The victim stated to Harris that this needed to stop, to which he agreed, but Harris became aggravated and upset with her.  The victim told a friend that she wanted this to end.  Law enforcement and CPS soon after started investigating the allegations.

Harris is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 150,000 dollar bond.

