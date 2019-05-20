Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Wyoming County Man Arrested For Sexual Abuse

Yazmin RodriguezBy May 20, 2019, 11:49 am

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A Wyoming County man has been arrested after inappropriately touching a little girl.

On May 19, 2019, officers were dispatched to a home in North Springs. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the father of the victim who stated, Benjamin Clark Hall, had spent the night at his home. The victim stated that Hall came into her room in the middle of the night and touched her inappropriately and asked her if she “wanted to do anything with him.” The victim stated that she repeatedly said no and kept smacking his hand away.

Hall has been charged with first degree sexual abuse and is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $20,000 bond.

