Wyoming County Man Arrested For Sexual Abuse With A Minor
By Tyler BarkerJun 10, 2019, 20:53 pm
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A 20-year-old is in jail after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old.
According to State Police, Sidney Allen allegedly had a sexual relationship with a minor. The alleged incident happened during a party back in February at a home in Brenton.
Allen is charged with sexual abuse in the third-degree and is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 10,000 dollar bond.
