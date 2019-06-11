Wyoming County Man Arrested For Sexual Abuse With A Minor

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Tyler BarkerBy Jun 10, 2019, 20:53 pm

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A 20-year-old is in jail after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old.

According to State Police, Sidney Allen allegedly had  a sexual relationship with a minor.  The alleged incident happened during a party back in February at a home in Brenton.

Allen is charged with sexual abuse in the third-degree and is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 10,000 dollar bond.

