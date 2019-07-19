Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Wyoming County man arrested for murder

Jul 18, 2019

GLEN ROGERS, WV (WOAY) – One man is in jail after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend in Wyoming County.

On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at approximately 12:45 pm, deputies responded to Glen Rogers, WV to a female with a gunshot wound to the head.

Shelley Lynn Gillespie, 29, was found with a gunshot wound to the head.  Ms. Gillespie was transported from the scene by EMS and died enroute to the hospital.

The investigation led to Ms. Gillespie’s boyfriend, Gavin Lee Mongold, being charged with her Murder.

Gavin Lee Mongold was arrested by Sheriff’s Deputies on 07-18-19 for the murder of Shelley Lynn Gillespie and transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

