Wyoming County Man Arrested For Firing Shots At Neighbor

HANOVER, WV (WOAY) – One man is in jail after firing shots at a neighbor.

Early today, deputies with the Wyoming Co Sheriff’s Department responded to Jeremiah St. in Hanover of a shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, deputies learned that James Richard Browning of Hanover had been shooting a rifle from his yard towards a neighbors residence across the street. Mr. Browning was sitting on his porch with the firearm when deputies approached.

Mr. Browning was arrested without incident and charged with wanton endangerment and discharging a firearm within 500ft of a residence.